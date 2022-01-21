Qatar Airways took their dispute with Europe's Airbus to social media, publishing a video of the scarred exterior of grounded A350 jets that the airline said underscored "serious and legitimate safety concerns."

The two sides have been locked for months in a spiralling dispute over deterioration to paint and anti-lightning protection on the passenger jets, which Airbus has said is happening prematurely but does not represent any safety issues.

Qatar Airways hit back on Friday with the first official images of jets grounded by its regulator after Airbus accused the state airline of engineering the dispute to obtain compensation.

The dispute has led to the grounding of 21 planes out of 53 A350s operated by Qatar Airways, casting a pall over the airline's preparations for the World Cup later this year.

Qatar Airways demanded $618 million in compensation, plus $4 million more per day for each day the A350 planes were kept idle.

Airbus must run investigation

Qatar Airways is pressing a London court for compensation of more than $600 million, while Airbus raised the stakes on Thursday by revoking a separate order for 50 A321neos, portraying the rift as a contractual rather than safety spat.