Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised Canada is doing all it can to stop people smuggling across the US border after a family of four froze to death in a "mind-blowing" tragedy.

A man, woman, baby and teenager were found dead in the province of Manitoba, a few yards north of the frontier with Minnesota.

"It was an absolutely mind-blowing story. It's so tragic to see a family die like that, victims of human traffickers ... and of people who took advantage of their desire to build a better life," Trudeau told a news conference on Friday.

"This is why we are doing all we can to discourage people from crossing the border in an irregular or illicit manner. We know there are great risks in doing so," he continued.

Working close with US