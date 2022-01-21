On January 9, the Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi paid his first visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran. While in Tehran, Muttaqi and his delegation met with Iran’s chief diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to discuss serious business. The Iranians also hosted talks between the Taliban and the Afghan opposition.

Although the Taliban has not yet persuaded Tehran to formally recognise the new government in Kabul as “legitimate”, Iran and the Taliban are determined to continue working with each other in ways that are highly pragmatic. Both regimes seek to avoid hostilities such as those which led to much vitriol between the Islamic Republic and the Islamic Emirate during the 1990s.

As recently explained by Dr Kamran Bokhari, Iran and Pakistan are the two countries with the highest stakes in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Tehran has many interests in the war-torn country that relate to refugee flows, environmental crises, terrorist threats, the illicit trade of narcotics, and the status of Shia Muslims and other minority groups in Afghanistan. Tehran would have a difficult time advancing such interests in post-US Afghanistan without having some sort of relationship with the Taliban.

Years before the US occupation of Afghanistan ended in 2021, Iran’s leadership was realistic about the odds of the Taliban holding some degree of power after the departure of NATO forces. For this reason, Tehran engaged the Taliban and started preparing for a future in which it would be necessary to work with the organisation that previously ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Dialogue is key to averting hostilities

Today, Iran is determined to avoid belligerence in its relationship with Afghanistan’s government.

Memories of Iranian diplomats being killed in Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998 remain vivid and contribute to anti-Taliban sentiments among many ordinary Iranians. Abdollahian was serious when he addressed that episode earlier this month with Muttaqi’s delegation, stressing the need for the Islamic Republic’s diplomats to remain protected in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Late last year, there were border clashes, which both sides agreed resulted from a “misunderstanding” between the two countries. From Tehran’s standpoint, meetings such as the ones earlier this month are important to finding ways to minimise the risk of such flare-ups down the line.

Water politics

Climate change will complicate water disputes, which have been important in Afghan-Iranian relations for decades. The economic situation in Afghanistan could make the dispute resolution even more challenging.

“Like most climate-related issues, both states and their people would benefit from a cooperative approach that uses science-based management,” Dr Assal Rad, a senior research fellow at the National Iranian American Council, told TRT World.

“[B]oth governments will need to communicate not only with each other, but also other neighbouring states, since this is a regional issue that requires a collective response.”

Notably, after the Taliban delegation came to Iran earlier this month for talks, Afghanistan reportedly “released water behind Kamal Khan Dam to flow and reach the southern province of Sistan-Baluchestan”. This demonstrated for Iran the benefits of engaging the Taliban diplomatically.

The rise of Daesh-K

The threat of armed extremist groups such as Daesh – Khorasan Province (Daesh-K) gives Iran and the Taliban more reason to cooperate in the sphere of security. With vicious fighting between the Taliban and Daesh-K in recent months, officials in Tehran realise that any efforts aimed at weakening the new regime in Kabul could result in gains for Daesh-K.

Given that Khorasan is a historic region encompassing land in northern Afghanistan as well as northeastern Iran and southern Turkmenistan, it is easy to understand why Tehran views Daesh-K as a grave threat to Iranian national security and is willing to work with the Taliban in the interest of preventing that force from growing more powerful.