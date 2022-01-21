An eerie calm presided over the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Friday, despite the prospect of a Russian military operation hanging over the country.

Vigilant eyes were turned on a scheduled meeting in Geneva between US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. Further talks between Putin and Biden appeared more likely than they did last week, when diplomatic efforts hit a dead end, providing some hope for de-escalation.

Since then, Russia has moved further troops near the Ukrainian border and into Belarus. According to an assessment by Ukraine’s ministry of defence, Russia has now deployed 127,000 troops. The country was also hit by a massive cyberattack last week that disabled several government websites and displayed what appeared to be a warning message to Ukrainians.

“Many people tend to forget this war started in 2014,” said Oleksiy Melnyk, a senior analyst at the Razumkov Centre in Kyiv.

“Since then, we've been through a terrible experience of escalations, de-escalations, casualties, dozens of soldiers and civilians killed every day,” he told TRT World. While the apparent calm could appear surprising to foreign eyes, it was just another reminder for Ukrainians of how the last seven years have altered their sense of ‘normality’.

“There’s no people buying cans of food at the supermarket, or fleeing the big cities or the country,” Melnyk added.

Russia began amassing troops near Ukraine’s borders in December, as Putin sought assurances from Western countries against NATO’s further eastward expansion. Russia has strenuously denied the move is part of a plan to invade Ukraine, citing instead security threats posed by increased NATO activity on its western border.

The conflict in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, an area known as Donbas, has been ongoing with different degrees of intensity since 2014, when Russian-backed separatists seized one third of the regions’ territory - its most urbanised part - prompting months of heavy fighting with the Ukrainian army. This is estimated to have killed 14,000 people since, including civilians and military personnel.

Hundreds of thousands of people living close to the so-called ‘contact line’ – the 420-kilometre strip of land that divides the warring parties – continue to suffer from disruption to food, electricity and water supplies, separation from their loved ones, or injury due to mines. The line hasn’t changed much since 2015, when the Minsk II agreement was signed but never implemented as the fighting continues as a ‘trench war’.