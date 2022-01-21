Washington and Moscow's top diplomats have agreed at high-stakes talks to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the United States promising a written response to Russian security demands next week.

As fears grow that Russia could invade its pro-Western neighbour, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sat down for 90 minutes of hastily arranged talks in Geneva on Friday.

Blinken described the high-stakes talks as "frank" and not "polemical", with Lavrov also voicing hope for a lowering of the temperature between the former Cold War foes.

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border, denying it plans to invade but demanding security guarantees, including a permanent ban on the country joining NATO.

Diplomatic route

Blinken said after the talks that Washington will share written ideas with Russia next week, voicing hope for more diplomacy.