On Saturday, January 15, after what seems like an eternity spent in hibernation, Donald Trump emerged from the political wilderness. At a rally in Florence, Arizona, wearing that unmistakable red hat, Trump took to the stage, all in the hope of "saving America". Saving the country from what, exactly? Those on the opposite side of the political aisle, of course.

The author Charlotte Bronte had warned readers that life was too short to be spent “nursing animosity or registering wrongs”.

Trump, clearly no fan of Bronte, is still nursing plenty of animosities and registering numerous wrongs. Or perceived wrongs. At the recent rally, Trump repeated false claims that the 2020 election was quite literally stolen from him. But what was the purpose of the rally? Although he has yet to officially throw his MAGA hat in the proverbial ring, there appears to be little doubt that the former president will run for reelection. The rally, we’re told, was a soft launch for 2024.

Trump, like all of us, has an ego. However, the 75-year-old’s appears to be slightly bigger than the average person’s, and considerably more fragile. Right now, his ego is bruised, and a return to office appears to be the only cure.

Unlike the first time around, Trump returns as a steely political veteran and a person with a firm hand on the Republican Party. According to some prominent pundits, Trump is not just the most powerful person in the Republican Party, he basically owns the Grand Old Party.

In 2015, when he first announced his intentions to run for arguably the most important job in the world, Trump was ridiculed and underestimated in equal measure. This time around, however, few people underestimate his ability. And for a good reason.

After a year in office, current President Joe Biden finds himself struggling for support. According to the latest poll numbers from Gallup, Biden has an approval rating of just 40 percent. As much as 56 percent of respondents, meanwhile, disapprove of his leadership.

The latest research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, published January 13, “finds that 44 percent of Americans disapprove and 39 percent approve of President Joe Biden’s overall job performance as President”.

His net approval rating is at minus 5 percent; that’s two points lower than in Redfield’s polling on 18 December.

That is not to say that Biden would seek out a second term in office. At 79 years of age, it’s unlikely that the current president would have the willpower or the energy for a second term. But, considering that vice president Kamala Harris appears to be actually doing worse than Biden, the Democrats now find themselves in an unenviable position.

As the analysts at Redfield note, “Vice President Kamala Harris’ net approval rating has also worsened compared to 18 December, decreasing four points to -8 percent this week."

"In our latest poll, 43 percent disapprove (up 2 percent) and 35 percent approve (down 2 percent) of Kamala Harris’ performance as Vice President, with a further 19 percent neither approving nor disapproving (up 1 percent).”

Signs of an impending civil war

Trump, like the apex political predator that he is, senses a whole host of weaknesses on the left; chances are he’ll look to exploit them. If he does, he’ll have plenty of support on the right.

According to the Pew Research Center, “Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would like to see former President Donald Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come, including 44 percent who say they would like him to run for president in 2024.”

What would the United States look like under President Trump? What effects would he, a highly divisive character, have on a country that has never been more politically divided, a country that appears to be ungovernable, according to some prominent authors?

The US may very well be headed for another civil war. Would a second term under Trump push the country to the brink? In truth, we simply don’t know.