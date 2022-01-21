US President Joe Biden has nominated the first Muslim-American woman to serve as a federal judge as he continues his push to diversify the federal judiciary.

The nominee is Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, a Bangladeshi-American, the White House announced on Wednesday.

She has served as legal director for the Illinois chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union advocacy group since 2020 and has worked with the union in various capacities since 2008.

She is a graduate of Yale Law School and received her bachelor's degree from Columbia University.

Should Choudhury receive Senate confirmation, she would become not only the first Muslim-American woman to serve on the federal bench but also the first Bangladeshi-American, the White House said.

She would also be the second Muslim-American federal judge.