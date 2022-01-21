United States President Joe Biden said that any Russian troop movements across Ukraine’s border would constitute an invasion and that Moscow would “pay a heavy price” for such an action.

The statement on Thursday was the latest US effort to clear up comments Biden made a day earlier when he suggested that a “minor incursion” by Russia could result in a more measured response by the US and allies.

“I’ve been absolutely clear with President Putin, he has no misunderstanding. Any, any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion,” Biden said.

An invasion would be met with a “severe and coordinated economic response as discussed in details with our allies as laid out very clearly with president Putin,” he added.

"But there is no doubt, let there be no doubt at all, that if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price."

His comments came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepared to meet with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a high-stakes bid to ease tensions in Geneva on Friday.

'No minor incursions'