Yemen has lost its connection to the internet nationwide after Saudi-led air strikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hudaida, plunging the war-torn nation offline.

The disruption began around 1AM local on Friday and affected TeleYemen, the state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in the country, advocacy group NetBlocks said.

Yemen was “in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following air strike on (a) telecom building,” NetBlocks said, without immediately elaborating.

The San Diego-based Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis and San Francisco-based internet firm CloudFlare also noted a nationwide outage affecting Yemen beginning around the same time.

The Houthi's Al Masirah satellite news channel said the strike on the telecommunications building had killed and wounded people.

It released chaotic footage of people digging through rubble for a body as gunshots could be heard. Aid workers assisted bloodied survivors.

