El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has said Turkiye will help the Latin American country build its first satellite while both sides signed a raft of deals during his first visit to Turkiye.

Bukele said on Thursday he is meeting various Turkish defence and technology companies and is keen to send into space his country's first satellite with Turkish technology.

"After the meeting with all of these companies, we have another meeting with one more company that is going to help us build our first satellite. So, we can send (it) into space and have the first El Salvadoran satellite that would be built with Turkish technology," Bukele said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Bukele held a joint news conference while both countries signed six agreements in various areas.

There are agreements signed or close to being signed with Turkish companies in areas such as port, defence industry equipment, and aviation materials, Bukele said, adding the agreements are "only for starters."

