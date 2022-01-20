US President Joe Biden made a telling statement during his press conference on Wednesday, suggesting that a small-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine might not lead NATO to respond with full force. This is in stark contrast to previous guarantees from Brussels to Kiev.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion, and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera,” the US president said, openly disclosing NATO’s disunity over Russian actions in Ukraine.

While White House spokesman and other American officials ran to “clarify” what Biden meant with “a minor incursion” after the briefing, the president’s loose language might persuade hardcore policymakers in the Kremlin that Russia can invade some portions of Ukraine without meeting resistance from NATO.

“The US is clearly not ok with small-scale Russian incursion into Ukraine. When President Biden made that comment yesterday, it was a mistake. I think he was tired and confused and he simply messed up the message. He did not know exactly how to respond to the question and he should have,” says Matthew Bryza, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan.

Bryza underlined that following Biden’s strange remarks, White House and US National Security Council spokespersons alongside the Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasised that any Russian attack will be met with a “swift, severe” response from Washington.

Even a paramilitary Russian attack will be met with a reciprocal attack by the US and its allies, said Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, showing Washington’s efforts to correct Biden’s careless language. “I have never heard of a paramilitary reciprocal attack by the US and its allies,” Bryza, who had also worked in the White House in the past, tells TRT World.

But the damage had already been done by that point. Ukrainians were furious about how a statement like that could come from Biden at such a sensitive time. "This gives the green light to Putin to enter Ukraine at his pleasure," an Ukrainian official told CNN.

It also sends a discouraging message to US-armed and backed Ukrainian armed forces that it’s okay not to fight with the Russians if “a minor” Russian incursion is fine with Biden.

Biden’s mental health

Biden’s “minor incursion” remark also triggered debate in Washington over his mental fitness for the office of the presidency. He is the oldest man ever sworn into the White House in the country’s history.

“This is almost at a satirical level by the senile guy,” says Gregory Simons, an associate professor at the Institute for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University, referring to the 79-year-old president’s controversial remarks.

“I do think he is no longer completely there mentally and this is why people try to micro control him and what he says,” Simmons tells TRT World.

Biden’s old age and mental difficulties might put not only Ukraine, but also the US, in danger. “I think Biden’s statement will reinforce the belief in the Kremlin that Biden is tired and gets confused and could be unpredictable as an interlocutor,” Bryza says.

“I get the impression that they [Russians] consider him to be like a late Brezhnev and do not take him seriously and this is understandable,” says Simmons, referring to the Soviet Union’s former leader Leonid Brezhnev.

Simmons’s comparison is interesting. Brezhnev, an Ukrainian-origin communist leader, was even younger than Biden when he died at 76 in office.