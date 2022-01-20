Known as the ‘ships of the desert’, camels are famed for their ability to survive with little water in their desolate and dry environs. For this reason, their nasal passages make great devices for detecting moisture.

And so, science has once again taken a cue from nature.

According to a study published in the journal American Chemical Society last month, researchers describe the development of a moisture sensor designed using the structure and properties of camels’ noses.

During trials, they found the device could reliably detect variations in humidity in settings from industrial exhaust to the air surrounding human skin.

Compared to camels, the human nose is hardly as skilled at sensing water. People must instead use devices to locate water in arid settings or to identify leaks in industrial facilities.

Sunlight can also interfere with highly sensitive detectors, making them difficult to be used outdoors.

To devise a durable, intelligent sensor that can detect the lowest levels of airborne water molecules, camels’ noses were an ideal muse.