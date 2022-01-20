While small businesses have been struggling with the pandemic-hit economy since the start of the global health crisis, the opposite is true for several high-end brands.

Recently, British luxury car manufacturer Rolls Royce announced that in 2021, worldwide car sales reached a record level in their 117-year history.

The Sussex-based company, owned by auto manufacturing giant BMW, reported sales growth in every region they operate.

But it’s not just cars. Exclusive French brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton have experienced a surge in revenues especially after the cooling off of Covid-19 restrictions.

A Bain & Company Luxury study calls recent times a ''surging performance that has no match'', looking at studies from the past two decades.

So much so that Bain & Co partner, and the study's director, Claudia D'Arpizio, underlines that they expect the pandemic to be a turning point in luxury consumption, almost like a Renaissance.

Even though the increase in vaccination rates, the end of lockdowns and the removal of international travel restrictions have a great effect on this, for some, these are not the sole reasons.

"You should actually ask my sister or my mom instead of me. Because they are the ones who would have caused my bankruptcy during this period," an Arab multi-millionaire tells TRT World, who wishes not to be named.

Asked whether the pandemic has changed his spending behaviour, he says, “You know what, for me and my family... This period showed us that it is not clear whether we will live tomorrow or not. So if you have a chance, I think you have the right to spend some according to your wishes.”'

When asked what he bought recently, he said, ''Audemars Piguet watches for my two guests and an emerald necklace for my mother.''

Now the millionaire's spending may not come as a surprise, as he was always inclined towards luxury and he may have always spent like that, pandemic or no pandemic.

This week, Italian company Prada Group, which owns some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands like Prada, Miu Miu, Car Shoe and Church's brands, reported "robust" growth last year, driven by strong sales despite the continuing disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to initial figures adjusted for exchange rate changes, the group’s revenues for 2021 reached $3.8 billion, up 41 percent from 2020 and up eight percent compared to 2019.

In this regard, the group indicated that the second half of 2021 "showed significant improvement in terms of revenues, margins and cash generation.''

''It would not be right for me to take the initiative and say something for our Italy-based brand, but according to the numbers shown, yes, it displays that there is such a trend,'' said the manager of a Prada store in Istanbul.

Moreover, Prada Group chief executive Patrizio Bertelli drew attention to this remarkable success.

"2021 was a year full of challenges but we proved to be ready and quickly responded to the needs of an extremely dynamic market," Bertelli said.

But what’s behind the surge?