Thousands of Sudanese have rallied to protest against the killings of dozens in a crackdown since last year's military coup, as US diplomats pressed for an end to the violence.

Protesters converged from several parts of the capital onto a main artery in east Khartoum on Thursday, according to an AFP correspondent.

"The military should go back to the barracks," protesters chanted at one rally.

Others gathered outside the United Nations headquarters in Khartoum with banners reading "no to external solutions".

They also called on the UN special representative to Sudan, Volker Perthes, "to leave".

In the capital's twin city of Omdurman, Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at the protesters, witnesses said.

The demonstrations were the latest since the October 25 coup led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, which derailed a civilian-military power-sharing deal painstakingly negotiated in the wake of the 2019 ouster of autocrat Omar al Bashir.

Dialogue continues