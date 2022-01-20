US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned that there would be a “swift, severe” response from the United States and its allies if Russia sends military forces into Ukraine.

Blinken’s comments in Berlin on Thursday appeared to be another effort to clear up any confusion about the position of the US and its NATO allies on Moscow's actions near border with Ukraine

“If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border and commit new acts of aggression against Ukraine, that will be met with a swift, severe, united response from the United States and our allies and partners," Blinken told reporters.

His comments came after US President Joe Biden was heavily criticised for saying a “minor incursion” by Russia would elicit a lesser response.

Top US and European diplomats are seeking to project a united front to Russia over concerns that it may be planning an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has massed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and Biden said on Wednesday he thinks Moscow will invade.

He warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country would pay a “dear price” in lives lost and a possible cutoff from the global banking system if it does.

Against that backdrop, Blinken held talks on Thursday with diplomats from Germany, France and Britain — a so-called Quad meeting. A day earlier, he met Ukraine’s president in Kiev to discuss the threat.

Russia has denied it is planning an invasion and, in turn, accused the West on Thursday of plotting “provocations” in Ukraine, citing the delivery of weapons to the country by British military transport planes in recent days.

