TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkiye, Qatar reach deal on Afghanistan's Kabul airport security
Ankara and Doha have agreed on a security framework for the airport mission, but talks on other aspects such as financing are continuing, say Turkish diplomatic sources.
Turkiye, Qatar reach deal on Afghanistan's Kabul airport security
Turkiye has said it would be ready to operate Kabul airport along with Qatar but only if its security demands are met. / AA
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
January 20, 2022

Turkiye and Qatar have reached an agreement on ensuring security at Kabul's main airport should they be awarded the mission amid ongoing talks with the Taliban government.

Turkish diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday that Ankara and Doha had agreed on a security framework for the airport mission, but added talks continued on other aspects such as financing.

"It is expected for the Taliban to ensure security outside, and for whoever runs the airport to ensure it inside," one of the sources said. 

"The process is continuing constructively," the person said on condition of anonymity.

They added that a delegation of Turkish and Qatari officials were holding talks on the issue in Kabul this week.

Qatar's state news agency said the Taliban government will be in Doha next week to "complete" discussions with Qatar and Turkiye over the operation and management of the airport.

It added in a statement on Thursday that delegations from Qatar and Turkiye have held two days of "intense negotiations" in Kabul this week over control of the airport.

READ MORE: Turkiye, Qatar sign deal to jointly operate Kabul airport

RECOMMENDED

Key air link

Kabul's international airport is landlocked Afghanistan's main air link to the world.

Following the August takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, Turkiye has said it would be open to operating it with Qatar but only if its security demands are met.

Reuters has reported that the United Arab Emirates also held talks with the Taliban to keep the airport operational.

Afghans and foreign nationals fled the country through the facility when the Taliban took power in August following two decades of war.

But many are still seeking to flee the nation which is facing the threat of winter food shortages and economic collapse.

READ MORE: Turkey, Qatar to 'act together' to reopen Afghanistan's Kabul airport

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela