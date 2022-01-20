Developing countries have tremendous potential to transition from petroleum-run two-wheeler vehicles to electric scooters and China-led supply chains can help them achieve that vision in the near future.

Contrary to Europe which is well-equipped to sustain electric-fired transportation because of availability of nuclear and other clean power projects, the developing countries will have to ensure that they harness their wind and thermal energy projects in order to support the electric vehicles (EVs) and scooters.

Cities like Amsterdam and London aim to reach zero or ultra-low transport emissions by 2025. US states like California and European cities like Paris are planning to ban non-electronic vehicles from their roads in 2030.

Challenging infrastructure

In developing countries, the situation is different, with challenges in infrastructure and supporting environment. Absence of a dependable charging network is a major obstacle that would delay the expansion of EVs.

In Egypt, for instance, although the government already allowed the importing of EVs, users of electric cars are struggling to register their cars and issue driving licences to them.

EVs are licenced as a fossil fuel-based car but with much higher registration fees as EVs motors are much more powerful than conventional cars, thus they fall in high tax categories.

Hundreds of electric cars are flowing in Egyptian streets today, still no clear steps taken to expand the limited EVs chargers’ network available. Such obstacles discourage people from owning electric cars as their driving range anxiety will increase.

Saving energy

Adoption of Hybrid EVs were suggested as they yield higher energy and emissions savings for countries having a predominantly thermal‐based electricity mix.

But the way forward will be to promote high-speed electric two-wheelers (E2Ws) in developing countries. China is a prime example where E2Ws have been propelled to an exponential number.

Some studies suggest that many countries in Africa and Western Asia will save a lot of energy with the increasing culture of considering EVs over petrol or gasoline cars.

Prices getting lower