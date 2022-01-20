A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives has accused the government of blackmailing and intimidating opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the party's internal rifts deepen.

William Wragg, a Tory member of Parliament, accused on Thursday Johnson’s staff, government ministers and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those who they suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister”.

He also alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies.

"Moreover, the reports of which I'm aware, would seem to constitute blackmail," Wragg said.

"As such, it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the speaker of the House of Commons and the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police."

Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office said it was “not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations“.

"If there is any evidence to support these claims we would look at it very carefully,” a spokesperson said.

READ MORE:Conservative MP switches sides as Johnson faces 'partygate' music

Political storm