Several Afghan women's rights activists have said they are going into hiding to escape a Taliban crackdown, just days after the group used pepper spray to break up a rally in the capital.

At least one woman was arrested, in what appeared to be a series of raids on Wednesday night, four women activists told AFP.

A self-shot video of a second woman in distress, warning of Taliban fighters at her door, circulated on social media.

The whereabouts of both women were unknown on Thursday.

Some of the activists, who communicate using WhatsApp and other social media, said they were changing safe houses daily and regularly changing their cell phone numbers.

"We cannot stay at our homes, even at night," one activist, who has asked not to be named for security reasons, said.

Another activist said the Taliban went to her house looking for her, but she was away with a relative at the time.

"The video created a lot of panic ... a lot of fear among the women," said another activist, who asked not to be named.

Activists rally