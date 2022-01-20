President Joe Biden has ended his first year in the White House with a clear majority of Americans for the first time disapproving of his handling of the presidency in the face of an unrelenting pandemic and roaring inflation.

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public AffairsResearch published on Thursday, more Americans disapprove than approve of how Biden is handling his job as president 56 percent to 43 percent.

As of now, just 28 percent of Americans say they want Biden to run for re-election in 2024, including only 48 percent of Democrats.

Asked on Wednesday at a wide-ranging news conference about his flagging popularity, Biden responded, “I don't believe the polls.”

Biden’s approval rating dipped to 50 percent by late September in the aftermath of the chaotic and bloody US military withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as amid surging coronavirus infections and the administration’s fitful efforts to push economic, infrastructure and tax policies through Congress.

The latest poll shows that Americans' confidence in Biden's handling of the pandemic, seen as a strength early in his administration, has further eroded as the Omicron variant spreads.

Americans are even more downbeat about his handling of the economy, with just 37 percent approving. Growing angst about his economic policies comes as inflation rose at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7 percent spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses and eating into wage gains.

