Turkish media tycoon Acun Ilicali has become a new owner of Hull City, an English football club, saying his dream to own a British football club has come true.

"I had a dream to own a football club in England. Today I am happy that my dream came true," Ilicali wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, announcing the deal that was reportedly sealed for $27 million.

"The acquisition has been approved and ratified by the English Football League and sees Acun Medya take full control of the club with immediate effect," Hull City said in a statement.

Ilicali, the founder of the Turkiye-based Acun Medya company, said he is happy to have fulfilled one of his "biggest dreams today."

"We are starting a beautiful journey with Hull City. We have many big dreams and goals to achieve together with our fans," the 52-year-old said.