Turkiye has said it will send a "charity train" to Afghanistan carrying emergency goods, as the South Asian country faces harsh winter and a deteriorating economy that has plunged millions into poverty.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the train, carrying 700 tonnes of food, clothing, and health and emergency goods will be sent with the support of 10 NGOs under the coordination of Turkiye's disaster agency AFAD.

Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.

Some $9.5 billion in Afghan central bank reserves remain blocked outside the country, mainly in the United States, and international support given to the previous government has dried up since the Taliban took over power last August after the Western-backed government collapsed.

The international community has ramped up humanitarian aid, designed to address urgent needs and largely bypass official channels.

