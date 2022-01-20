The US Supreme Court has rejected former president Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Wednesday's decision means the documents, held by a federal agency that stores government and historical records, can be disclosed even as litigation over the matter continues in lower courts.

Only one of the court's nine members, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas, publicly noted disagreement with the decision.

Trump's request to the justices came after the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on December 9 ruled had no basis to challenge President Joe Biden's decision to allow the records to be handed over to the House of Representatives select committee.

Trump and his allies have waged an ongoing legal battle with the committee seeking to block access to documents and witnesses. Trump has sought to invoke a legal principle known as executive privilege, which protects the confidentially of some internal White House communications, a stance rejected by lower courts.

Trump's status 'made no difference'

The brief Supreme Court order noted that the weighty question of whether a former president can assert an executive privilege claim did not need to be answered to resolve the case.

"Because the court of appeals concluded that Trump's claims would have failed even if he were the incumbent, his status as a former president necessarily made no difference to the court's decision," the unsigned order said.

The House committee has said it needs the records to understand any role Trump may have played in fomenting the violence that unfolded on January 6, 2021.

The committee has asked the National Archives, which holds Trump's White House records, to produce visitor logs, phone records, and written communications between his advisers.