US President Joe Biden has predicted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a move into Ukraine but warned a full-scale invasion would trigger a massive response that would be costly for Russia and its economy.

"My guess is he will move in," Biden told a news conference on Wednesday. "He has to do something."

Biden, speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, also said he believes that Russia is preparing to take action on Ukraine, though he doesn’t think Putin has made a final decision.

He suggested that he would limit Russia's access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine. Putin does not want a full-scale war with Ukraine otherwise "it is going to be a disaster for Russia," Biden said.

"He [Putin] has never seen the sanctions that I promised to impose if he moves," Biden said in response to a question that previous sanctions haven't deterred Putin.

Biden said that Russians might ultimately prevail, but their losses are "going to be heavy."

Biden also suggested a "minor incursion" would elicit a lesser response than a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying "it’s very important that we keep everyone in NATO on the same page."

READ MORE:What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine?