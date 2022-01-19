In the wake of last weekend's volcanic eruption in Tonga, much of the diminutive Pacific island nation’s communication with its own population and the outside world remains at a standstill.

When the volcano at Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai – 65 km northwest of Tongan capital Nuku’alofa – erupted on Saturday, it sent ash plumes 30 km into the atmosphere and triggered a tsunami that reached as far away as Alaska.

In what is being called one of the most powerful eruptions in over thirty years, damage to critical infrastructure saw Tonga’s lone subsea cable snap, one which connects it to the rest of the world. Tonga does not have any inter-island cables.

The 827 km long fibre-optic cable, which goes between Tonga and Fiji, connects to the Southern Cross Cable. It went live in 2013 and was jointly funded by the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank.

Once it was cut, Southern Cross Cables said the Tonga Cable went into single-end feed mode, meaning it was being powered from its landing site in Fiji but not from the Tongan end.

The chair of Tonga Cable, Samieula Fonua, said there were two cuts in the cable, but the government would not give repair operations any clearance until volcanic activity had ceased.

While some have access to satellite phones, most Tongans now have no way of communicating with family members abroad. It has also made it challenging for Tongan government officials and emergency services to coordinate relief activities on the island itself.

Experts expect the telecoms blackout to persist for two weeks, if not longer.

“Tonga’s situation is problematic as the site is a source of ongoing volcanic activity, and equipment availability is sparser than in other regions. As a result, there is unlikely to be a quick fix,” Dr Scott Edwards, a research associate in maritime security at Bristol University, told TRT World.

Adding to the uncertainty is that the precise nature of damage to the cable is unknown.

“If long sections are buried (such as by debris from underwater landslides that were triggered by the eruption event) this may mean that extra cable needs to be installed to connect the undamaged sections, which may add further time,” said Mike Clare, an environmental advisor to the International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC), a submarine cable non-profit organisation.

While a standard repair job takes two weeks on average, an estimated timeframe for the Tongan repair will depend on the extent of the change to the seabed and cable damage, Clare told TRT World.

“It’s very context dependent. Even in regions that have sufficient repair boats and replacement cables, repair can take weeks,” said Edwards, pointing to an example when an earthquake off Southern Taiwan in 2006 saw nine cables damaged that took 11 ships and six weeks to repair.

In comparison to states in the Asia-Pacific region equally vulnerable to natural disasters, Tonga’s problem is less its natural hazard vulnerability, and more so its infrastructural limitations.

“Other countries [have] multiple cables so that if one goes down there is another they can continue to use. Many of the small Pacific island states do not have these backups, relying primarily on one cable which means they are completely cut off when damage occurs,” Edwards explained.

Over 99 percent of all transcontinental digital traffic travels over undersea cables that crisscross the ocean floor. More than one million kms of high-tech cables form the backbone of global digital interconnectedness: without them, the Internet would not exist as it does today.

These cables are largely privately owned, often in partnership with other private companies, though some firms involved in cable management are state-owned or intergovernmental.

Clare said that around 100-200 faults occur on the global network of telecom cables on any given year, most of which occur in shallow water (less than 100m in depth) and are largely related to accidental human interference, such as snagging by fishing gear and damage from dropped anchors.

Meanwhile, cable faults relating to natural hazards, like earthquakes and underwater landslides, account for less than 10 percent of all cable faults recorded worldwide since 1959. Faults related to volcanic activity are even rarer.

Nevertheless, the ongoing Tongan episode is a reminder of the risks associated with the global submarine cable network and how fast it can go offline in the face of a natural disaster.

Mitigating risk