Yemen's Houthi rebels have used cruise and ballistic missiles, in addition to drones, in an attack on Abu Dhabi this week that killed three people and set off fires at a fuel depot and an international airport.

The remarks by Yousef al Otaiba, the Emirati ambassador to the United States, marked an official acknowledgement that missiles — and not just drones — were used in Monday's attack, claimed by the Houthis.

“Several attacks — a combination of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones — targeted civilian sites” in the United Arab Emirates, Otaiba said on Wednesday.

“Several were intercepted, a few of them didn’t and three innocent civilians unfortunately lost their lives," he added in remarks at a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

The event was held to discuss US policies and Israeli relations with the UAE and Bahrain.

Otaiba said the UAE was pressing Washington to designate once again the Houthis as a terrorist organisation.

Otaiba did not respond to further questions from The Associated Press about how many missiles targeted the UAE and how many were intercepted.

The missiles and drones with bombs attached — if they were fired from the Houthis' stronghold in northern Yemen — would have needed to travel some 1,800 km (1,100 miles) to reach targets in Abu Dhabi.

Five ballistic missiles?