As the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing approaches, China finds itself at the centre of controversy. Numerous countries including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States announced boycotting China as a reaction to Beijing’s policies.

The diplomatic boycott was prompted by China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region and “other human rights abuses," as the US put. China is blamed for mass imprisonment, torture and survelliance of hundreds of thousands of people belonging to the Muslim minority.

As Beijing’s policies regarding the Uighurs continue, however, international athletes who will participate in the Winter Games also find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

The mandatory smartphone app

Ahead of the games scheduled to begin on February 4, China has mandated a smartphone app called MY2022 for use by all attendees, including athletes, of the 2022 Olympic Games.

The app stores health data and is aimed at controlling Covid-19 outbreaks by helping to connect participants and government officials in case of an emergency.

An independent report by Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group, however, warned that the app had a “simple but devastating flaw”: Failing to protect its users’ highly sensitive health data.

The group found that the app’s encryption meant to protect the users’ voice audio and file transfers “can be trivially sidestepped,” while some sensitive data are not encrypted at all. Among vulnerable information are passport details, demographic information, and medical and travel history.

The findings raised concerns about surveillance by China, a country that has the largest and most sophisticated surveillance systems.

One of systems that was criticised the most was a face-scanning technology that is able to classify people and detect journalists and other "people of concern".

The Citizen Lab said the app included features that allow users to report “politically sensitive” expressions and a censored keywords list targeting topics including the Xinjiang region.