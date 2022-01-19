A Tunisian man has died in hospital from injuries inflicted by police, activists say, in what would be the first death from protests against President Kais Saied's assumption of extra powers.

A Tunis court investigating the death said the man, found in a coma on Mohamed V Street in the capital, was taken to the hospital on Friday and died on Wednesday.

A court statement made no mention of whether the man was one of the demonstrators.

The court said the man's body bore no visible signs of violence and would be handed to forensic examiners to determine cause of death. An investigation had been opened, it added.

There was no immediate comment from the interior ministry.

READ MORE:Tunisian police use tear gas, water cannons to disperse anti-Saied protest