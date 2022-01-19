Kenyan police said they have launched an investigation after badly decomposed bodies, some of which bore signs of torture, were found in a river.

Nineteen cases of bodies being found dumped in the Yala had been reported over the past two years, police said on Wednesday.

"This number represents a cumulative body count over the stated period contrary to media reports insinuating all the incidences are a recent occurrence," police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a statement.

The statement came after a rights group said it counted 21 unidentified bodies in a hospital morgue.

Shioso said a team of investigators has been assigned to the case but that no-one has claimed the bodies despite repeated appeals.

"To speed up the identification of the victims ... a special forensic investigation team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters has been dispatched to the scene," he added.

'Bodies in sacks'