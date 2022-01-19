German prosecutors have accused a Syrian doctor of torturing detainees and killing one of them while working in regime military hospitals in Syria.

The accused helped to perpetrate "a systematic attack on the civilian population," said German federal prosecutor Anna Zabeck as she read out the charge sheet at the start of the trial in Frankfurt on Wednesday.

The accused, 36-year-old Alaa Mousa, arrived in Germany in 2015 where he continued to practise medicine until his arrest.

Mousa faces 18 counts of torturing detainees at military hospitals in Homs and Damascus in 2011-12, including setting fire to a teenage boy's genitals.

He also faces one count of murder, for having allegedly administered a lethal injection to a prisoner who resisted being beaten.

He "tortured detainees by inflicting substantial bodily harm on them," Zabeck told the court.

Mousa has denied the allegations.

Second such case

Mousa left Syria for Germany in mid-2015, arriving not as a refugee but on a visa for skilled workers.

He said that he belonged to Syria's Christian minority.