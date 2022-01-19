British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered an embarrassing defection from his Conservative party over revelations of lockdown-breaching events in Downing Street, but vowed to fight on.

Christian Wakeford took the dramatic step of joining the opposition Labour party on Wednesday, minutes before Johnson faced Labour leader Keir Starmer at their weekly joust in the House of Commons.

Wakeford said in a message to Johnson that "you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and government this country deserves".

Wakeford represents the seat of Bury South near Manchester in northwest England, one of many that the Tories under Johnson captured from Labour in the 2019 general election.

Johnson shrugged off the blow, as a laughing Starmer pointed to Wakeford sitting in the Labour ranks at Prime Minister's Questions.

'Defending the indefensible'

"The Conservative party won Bury South for the first time in generations under this prime minister...and we will win again in Bury South at the next election under this prime minister," Johnson said.

But Starmer said Johnson was "defending the indefensible" over the parties, including two held as Britain was in mourning for Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's consort for seven decades.