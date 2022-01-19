Incitement against Palestinians and Arabs on Israeli social media trebled in 2021, while hate speech increased by 8 percent, Haifa-based 7amleh – the Arab Center for the Advancement of Social Media says in its latest report.

In its Index of Racism and Incitement on Israeli Social Media in 2021, 7amleh monitored 620,000 online conversations, and found 46,000 more posts promoting hate speech and violence compared with 2020. Palestinian politicians in Israel came particularly under fire, according to the report.

Leader of the United Arab List Mansour Abbas and Labor Party member Ibtisam Mara'ana were among the most targeted members of the Israeli Knesset.

“In terms of law enforcement, the Israeli [authorities] are not dealing with this,” 7amleh’s director Nadim Nashif told TRT World. “It is very one-sided and focused on the Palestinian narrative.”

Violence and hate speech peaked twice during the year – in conjunction with the Israeli elections in March, and in May during protests that began over the expulsion of Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, and the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip later that month.