New Year, new beginnings, but not for Romania. After the holiday season, the number of Covid-19 cases in this Balkan country has doubled. In November last year, it had the world's highest per capita Covid-19 death rate. Still, the country continues to be the EU's second least vaccinated state: just 40 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

Furthermore, Romania's fight against the pandemic is further problematised by another issue, namely conspiracy theories. A book titled "Covid, The Lie of The Century", distributed by self-published Romanian author Marius Mioc, asserts: "This is not a real pandemic, but hysteria, and it is driven by politics and the want to make money."

Such outlandish assertions, combined with latent mistrust of the Romanian public towards government-run institutions, have undermined the campaign for vaccination. Some rumours circulated describing convalescents as "paid actors pretending to be intubated patients".

Speaking to TRT World, Dr Octavian Jurma, former advisor to Romania's Health Ministry, said that the main reason behind the epidemic of conspiracy theories is the prevalence of a deep-seated mindset anchored in the communist era.

At that time, he added, the regime institutionalised lies and deception, and people became accustomed to the truth not being expected from the authorities. Thus, people resorted to alternative explanations and underground rumours. As a result, "underground news" became deeply rooted in the Romanian social psyche.

Meanwhile, local media's commercial needs pushing them to exaggerate news and deploy clickbait strategies have seen them regularly give airtime to all kinds of unfounded claims. This is mainly done to generate more advertisement revenue.

Some national TV shows allowed anti-vaxxers to spread their fallacies under the guise of presenting balanced opinions. These factors have mainstreamed fake news. Moreover, as Jurma notes, some questionable policies and practices by the authorities have been the straw that broke the camel's back, paving the way for the grim health situation that Romania faces today.

"Hospitals kill people, not Covid-19"

Among the most concerning beliefs being circulated, says Jurma, is the assertion that "hospitals kill people, not Covid-19", or "I brought him fine yesterday, and now they are telling me she/he is dead". These kinds of flawed statements undermine the integrity of medical personnel and health institutions. At the same time, the fake news becomes amplified when even people whose relatives died from Covid-19 deny the pandemic.

Furthermore, the proliferation of arguments by non-specialised social media users, such as "natural immunity is better”, or "vaccines make no difference", or that vaccines spread the infection, is immensely counterproductive. As highlighted by Jurma, this proves that vaccination campaigns need to be accompanied by equally strong education campaigns that educate people about the pros and cons of every step.

Due to the lack of demand for vaccines, Romania started to get rid of stocks. Last year, the government decided to donate 450,000 shots to South Korea. Additionally, the authorities sold 1.17 million doses of excess vaccines to Denmark. On Twitter, Micheal Martin, Ireland's prime minister, announced that his government completed a deal to secure 700,000 vaccines from Romania.