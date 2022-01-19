The Biden administration has said it’s providing an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to Ukraine amid soaring fears of a Russian invasion.

The announcement came on Wednesday as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken opened a hastily arranged visit to Kiev amid warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are committed to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to provide Ukraine the support it needs,” a senior US State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity said. The official did not detail the contents of the aid package.

The official said the assistance was approved in late December as part of American efforts to help Ukraine protect itself.

Until Wednesday, however, the administration had refused to comment on it.

The White House said on Tuesday that Russia could at any point launch an attack in Ukraine.

'Diplomatic off-ramp'

The Biden administration and its European allies have accused Putin of creating the crisis by massing troops along Ukraine's borders.