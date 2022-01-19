Turkiye's state oil operator has restarted crude flows through a ruptured pipeline linking Iraqi energy fields with international markets.

A statement from Turkiye's pipeline company, BOTAS, said on Wednesday the oil flow resumed after “all necessary precautions” were taken.

The pipeline company said late on Tuesday the flow was disrupted after an explosion but it gave no indication for what caused the blast.

No one was hurt in the explosion on late Tuesday near the town of Pazarcik in Kahramanmaras province.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

Tuesday's unexplained blast along the Kirkuk-Ceyhan link in southern Turkiye contributed to a rise in international crude oil prices to a seven-year high.

The pipeline normally carries more than 450,000 barrels a day from oil fields in northern Iraq to a Turkish port on the Mediterranean Sea.

READ MORE:Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline

Oil prices jump