Turkiye’s presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said Ankara is willing to contribute to the elimination of differences between Russia and Ukraine.

Kalin’s remarks came on Tuesday at an online webinar titled ‘Russia-Ukraine Tension: What is at Stake for Europe and NATO?’ organised by the Circle Foundation.

Kalin said Russia-Ukraine tensions have been mounting and Turkiye follows these developments “with a lot of concern… because there's a lot at stake here.”

“But first of all, let me just state very clearly that we do not want to see any kind of military action, confrontation or war in Ukraine or between Russia and Ukraine,” he said.

Pointing out that Turkiye fully supports the territorial integrity, political sovereignty and social cohesion of Ukraine, Kalin said “we are telling both sides, both Ukrainians and the Russians, to use restraint, to refrain from any kind of military engagement.”

He underlined that the dialogue between the West and Russia should have started a long time ago but the Russia-NATO Council meetings were disrupted with the illegal annexation of Crimea.

Turkiye’s efforts

He reminded that Ukrainians “have paid a price… by losing Crimea, (through) the illegal annexation of Crimea, which we all have denounced and not accepted.”