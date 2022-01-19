WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia completes Kazakhstan pullout, forces on high alert
Kazakhstan security forces have deployed on several places in downtown of Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty amid fresh protests calls.
Russia completes Kazakhstan pullout, forces on high alert
The oil-rich Central Asian nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 19, 2022

A Russia-led military contingent has completed its withdrawal from Kazakhstan after unprecedented clashes in the Central Asian state. 

"The peacekeeping operation carried out in accordance with the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been completed," Russia's Andrei Serdyukov, who headed the mission of the six-member military bloc led by Moscow, told Russian agencies on Wednesday.

Security forces blocked several downtown streets and cordoned off one of the squares in Kazakhstan's biggest city Almaty as an opposition group planned to stage protests, a Reuters news agency correspondent reported from the scene.

The oil-rich Central Asian nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty.

On Wednesday, a group led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker turned government critic in exile, said it would hold protests outside local government buildings in major cities throughout the country of 19 million.

RECOMMENDED

A Kazakh court has ruled Ablyazov's political movement, Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan, was extremist.

Police in Almaty said they were carrying out an "anti-terrorist operation".

READ MORE:Kazakhstan lifts state of emergency after deadly unrest

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia
Uganda police deny arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine as President Museveni nears reelection
Seven killed in suspected extortion shooting near Cape Town: police
Syrian army takes full control of eastern Aleppo's Deir Hafir after YPG terror group's withdrawal
US judge curbs immigration agents' use of force against Minnesota protesters
Yemen's former STC leader vows from UAE to establish South Yemen state
Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine taken away in army helicopter, party says
White House unveils executive board for Gaza governance plan
Trump offers to mediate between Egypt and Ethiopia over dam
In Washington, Machado targets Rodriguez, and says aim is to create pro-US society in Venezuela