El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has said he is visiting Turkiye where he will meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country's presidency said in a statement, a trip in which the Latin American leader plans to solidify bilateral ties and trade cooperation.

President Bukele is expected to "strengthen relations with the country and seek cooperation and investment opportunities" and the visit will also include meetings with business leaders, the statement said on Tuesday.

Last year El Salvador officially opened its diplomatic mission in Ankara to deepen cooperation and agreements. Turkiye has not opened its mission to the Central American country, yet.

Bukele will also visit Anitkabir, the Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Mausoleum, the founder of the Turkish state.

"In 2021, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency facilitated the online training module 'Methods to combat Covid-19', which benefited 35 doctors and representatives of the health sector in El Salvador," said the statement.

"El Salvador has also explored opportunities for Turkish companies to invest in El Salvador, specifically in the energy and tourism sectors."

"Since the beginning of his administration, President Bukele has been committed to strengthening diplomatic relations with various countries, with the aim of seeking the welfare of Salvadorans," the statement added.

