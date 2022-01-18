Israel's parliament will seek an explanation from police over the force's reported use of a controversial hacking tool against citizens of the country, a senior legislator has said.

Without citing sources, the Calcalist financial daily said on Tuesday that police have possessed the Pegasus spyware made by Israel's notorious NSO Group –– which is on a US government blacklist –– since 2013.

Calcalist said the police has used it against targets including anti-government protest leaders, sometimes without the required court warrants.

The report added a new domestic angle to global pressure on Israel following allegations that Pegasus has been abused by some foreign client governments to spy on human rights activists, journalists and politicians.

Responding to the report, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said the force had acquired third-party cyber technology, but he stopped short of confirming or denying any usage of Pegasus.

'Very disturbing incident'

All such monitoring activity, he said in a statement, "is carried out according to law ... (and) for example, in the case of covert listening, a request is filed with a court, which examines the matter".

He denied the newspaper's report that police had used spyware against, among others, leaders of so-called "Black Flag" protests last year that demanded the resignation of then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges he denies.

On Israel's Channel 12 TV news, legislator Meirav Ben Ari said the parliamentary public security committee she chairs would convene as early as next week to question police about the Calcalist report.