Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s controversial leader, has been reportedly moving toward a plea deal with the country’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit who will step down from his post at the end of this month.

Netanyahu has long rejected Mandelblit’s corruption accusations, with which the Israeli leader was indicted with three charges in 2019. But now he appears to favour the plea deal, which also means that Netanyahu will plead guilty for some of the charges, accepting that he conducted corrupt acts during his long tenure.

It might also mean that he could be out of politics because the deal includes a clause of “moral turpitude”, which will have banned him from politics for at least seven years. It’s a long time for a politician like 72-year-old Netanyahu, the opposition Likud leader.

For Netanyahu, who claimed to champion not only Israeli but also worldwide Jewish interests, accepting “moral turpitude”, which is "an act or behavior that gravely violates the sentiment or accepted standard of the community" according to legal analysts, is like receiving a political death sentence.

But he does not have better options and things could get worse for him if he continues to reject all charges. Even one of the three charges against him is good enough for him to receive a jail time up to 10 years.

“Netanyahu decided to go for a deal and accept the attorney general’s bottom line,” said a source close to the Likud leader. It appears that Mandelblit’s bottom line is the clause of “moral turpitude”. Netanyahu’s lawyer Boaz Ben Zur also thinks that the deal “has to be accepted.”

The deal can be a middle-way solution for both Netanyahu and the Israeli state. By not punishing Netanyahu so harshly, the state establishment might convey a coded political message to him that he will be respected somewhat if he doesn’t involve in direct political game. There is also another message that Israel is capable of punishing one of its own.

But while taking the deal is apparently the most rational option for him, what makes Netanyahu hesitant on the plea agreement?

The clock ticks down

Among others, Netanyahu’s main problem could be time. For a long time, he wanted to delay his case as much as possible, investing in a hope that someway he would be able to stay in power, preventing the prosecution to go ahead against him.

But after four unprecedented inconclusive elections, he was out of power and his enemies formed a complicated government. It means the anti-Netanyahu ruling coalition has the authority to choose the next attorney general, who can even potentially bring more accusations against Netanyahu. Mandelblit’s terms ends on January 31.

That prospect makes Mandelblit, an Orthodox Jew, whose appointment was approved by Netanyahu, the lesser than two evils for the Israeli leader while the Netanyahu family hates him to a large extend.

Being aware of the potential dangers lying on his path, according to Israeli analysts, Netanyahu wants to reach an agreement with his chief accuser Mandelblit, believing that he could be his get out of jail free card despite his family’s reservations.