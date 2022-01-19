AT&T and Verizon have agreed to delay launching new wireless services near key US airports after the nation's largest airlines said the service would interfere with aircraft technology and cause massive flight disruptions.

The decision from the telecommunication companies came on Tuesday as the Biden administration tried to broker a settlement between the telecom companies and the airlines over a rollout of a new 5G service, scheduled for Wednesday.

Airlines want the new service to be banned within two miles of airport runways.

"We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers," said an AT&T spokesperson.

AT&T described its latest move as voluntary and temporary and added it is working with the airline industry and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Following AT&T's announcement, another telecom giant Verizon also said that the company will launch its 5G operations but "we have voluntarily decided to limit our 5G network around airports."

Verizon blamed airlines and the FAA, saying they “have not been able to fully resolve to navigate 5G around airports" although it is working in more than 40 countries.

Telecom giants spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year, but as the launch date approached, aviation industry groups raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters –– which can operate at the same frequencies.

READ MORE: US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G allowed near airports