Al Jazeera Media Network has stopped producing content for Rightly, the right-wing, interview-based platform that aired on YouTube, less than a year after it debuted to controversy and pushback from the media network’s employees.

Al Jazeera did not immediately respond to a TRT World request for comment on the move.

Stephen Kent, a libertarian commentator who hosted the channel, told TRT World the network informed him of Rightly’s end in “early December.”

It remains unclear if Rightly will continue without Kent. Axios was the first to report the development.

Scott Norvell, a former Fox News bureau chief and head of NewsCore, a “digital innovation initiative within the Office of the Chairman at News Corporation,” according to his biography on the Huffington Post, served as the executive producer.

Norvell is still a part of the network, but is expected to step down in coming months, Axios reported.

Michael Weaver, the network’s senior vice president of business development and growth, told Axios: "As far as Rightly, we're still evaluating the brand itself. We're constantly evaluating everything we put on the air."

‘Very bad timing’

Rightly launched in February 2021. It was Jazeera’s first programme with an explicit ideological slant, focusing on the centre-right in the US.

It also debuted the month following the January 6 Capitol riot, where supporters of right-wing former President Donald Trump attacked Congress as it certified President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Al Jazeera is known for airing the “voice of the voiceless,” per its “Our Values” section, and its reporting from the Middle East. The move to air a right-wing focused platform, devoid of reporting, confused many.

NPR media reporter David Folkenflick said he was “confounded” when it launched: “I'm not sure what it is that their value added will be, which is not to say it couldn't be wonderful.”

But its launch caused an uproar inside Al Jazeera. Over 100 of Al Jazeera’s employees signed a letter after it launched saying Rightly would “irreparably tarnish” the network’s brand.

A former Al Jazeera employee who asked for anonymity and worked at the network when Rightly debuted told TRT World it appeared to be a “monumental” misjudgement.

“We didn’t know what Rightly was. It came on the heels of a far-right insurrection in DC. We were confused and it seemed like, at the very least, very bad timing.”

Kent told TRT the “initial pushback and outrage about the venture was very telling. Because we never heard a peep from those disgruntled activist staff again, I suspect that is because the content was in fact not objectionable.”

Rightly was launched after Republican lawmakers pushed for Al Jazeera to be labelled a “foreign agent” under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA). AJ+, Al Jazeera’s successful social media content platform, was ordered to register under FARA in 2020, after a UAE lobbying effort.