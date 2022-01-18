WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deadly suicide blast strikes near Somali military base
Cafe patrons, who included both soldiers and civilians, were sipping tea when a man in an explosive vest detonated at a tea shop opposite a Somali military training camp in capital Mogadishu.
Deadly suicide blast strikes near Somali military base
Tuesday's strike by Al Shabab comes just days after the terror group carried out a suicide bombing targeting government spokesperson Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu.
By Sandip BARDHAN
January 18, 2022

At least four people have been killed and 10 others injured in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after an Al Shabab suicide bomber blew himself up in a tea shop just outside a military base.

Patrons, who included both soldiers and civilians, were sipping tea when the bomber blew himself up on Tuesday, according to state-run Somali National News Agency.

One resident, Ahmed Ismail, said he heard the blast but that when he ran towards the scene to find out what had happened he was blocked by soldiers.

"The explosion destroyed the kiosk and the entire area is chaotic," said another witness Mohamed Yare.

The teashop in Mogadishu is frequented by new recruits from the Nacnaca training camp.

Terror group Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.

READ MORE:Car bomb blast targets journalists in Somalia's Mogadishu

RECOMMENDED

Terror attack

Abdirahman Adan, a police officer stationed near the scene, confirmed the casualties, adding that they were taken to hospital.

The attack came just two days after Somalia’s government spokesman was injured in a bombing in Mogadishu also claimed by Al Shabab.

In addition, in October, a suicide bomber targeted the same area, killing at least 10 people.

Al Shabab wants to topple Somalia's central government and establish its own rule.

The terror group was driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 after an offensive by an African Union force, but still controls vast swathes of rural Somalia from where it launches regular attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

READ MORE: Suicide bomber kills several police officers in Somalia's Mogadishu

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia