Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the international community must act together to overcome the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Erdogan spoke at a joint press conference alongside his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday.

"To overcome the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina, it's clear that there's a need for the international community to move together," Erdogan said, referring to recent moves towards separatism in the multi-ethnic state.

For his part, Vucic underlined that Belgrade highly respects the territorial integrity of neighbouring Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Speaking to reporters earlier during a visit to Albania on Monday, Erdogan said the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tripartite state presidency Milorad Dodik, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and other regional officials had voiced support for his mediation offer.

"In the coming period, we will intensify diplomatic traffic," Erdogan said, adding Turkiye will use its "respectable" standing with regional actors for the resolution of the crisis.

