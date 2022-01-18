Microsoft has bought the gaming company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, gaining access to blockbuster games like “Call of Duty" and ”Candy Crush."

Tuesday's all-cash deal will turn Microsoft, maker of the Xbox gaming system, into one of the world's largest video game companies.

"This acquisition will accelerate the growth in Microsoft's gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud and will provide building blocks for the metaverse," Microsoft said in a statement.

The merge will also help the company compete with tech rivals such as Meta, formerly Facebook, in creating immersive virtual worlds for both work and play.

Activision has been hit by employee protests, departures, and a state lawsuit alleging it enabled toxic workplace conditions and sexual harassment against women.

Troubled Activision

Over the past seven months Activision has received about 700 reports of employee concerns over sexual assault or harassment or other misconduct, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a conference call with investors "the culture of our organisation is my number one priority."