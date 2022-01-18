Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appeared for the first time since unrest rocked the former Soviet republic this month, saying in a video address there was no conflict among the country's elite.

Nazarbayev, 81, who ruled the oil-producing country for three decades, said in Tuesday's video he had remained in Kazakhstan during the worst violence in the country's post-Soviet history.

"I handed over my (presidential) powers to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in 2019 and have since been a pensioner, and I am now (living) in retirement in Kazakhstan's capital and have not gone anywhere," he said.

Nazarbayev, who ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept an influential post after stepping down as president in 2019, also denied that there were tensions between him and his hand-picked successor, Tokayev.

"There is no conflict or confrontation within the elite," Nazarbayev said, speaking two weeks after the protests began. "Rumours about this are completely unfounded."

Nazarbayev's sudden disappearance during the protests and the detention of former state security chief Karim Masimov on treason charges prompted talk of a rift between the former president and his successor.

Deadly unrest