Back in the Sixties, a Serbian philosopher Radomir Konstatinovic wrote a book called “A philosophy of Palanka”.

Palanka is a word that the Balkans inherited from the Ottoman Turkish and today means a small town in the Balkans. In Turkish, it was a name for a type of wooden fortress the Ottoman Empire built on the roads to protect travellers and caravans.

In his often marginalised book, Konstatinovic was not fooled by the sudden modernisation of his society and wrote about the “palanka” mentality that goes against everything new or modern — a mentality that closes itself from the outside world, claims to be the upholder of tradition and carries nationalism on its sleeve.

In this type of mentality, the past is more important than the present. It's often deployed in the act of self-defence when winds of social or cultural change are at the doorstep. It helps people to recoil without guilt while showing dogged determination to resist something that is unfamiliar and means only good and no harm.

I can’t help but think about Konstatinovic’s book as I watch the news about Novak Djokovic’s visa being cancelled by the Australian authorities and him being escorted by the immigration officials while ecstatic reporters are trying to take a photo of him hiding behind the window.

The same week as I watched the Novak-Australian fracas, I tested positive for Covid-19.

My symptoms were mild. I was one of the lucky ones that had access to the vaccine and a booster shot.

Still, it was a stressful time and the other night I had troubles breathing and couldn’t sleep because I was worried that I may have infected my mum who had come to visit me that weekend on her 60th birthday. It was the first time since the pandemic began that we mustered some courage to have her sit on an Istanbul-bound flight so we could spend some quiet time together.

Although she tested negative, she returned home worried about my health.

This is the new, scary, unpredictable world that we live in. Plans change all the time. We must be ready to quarantine any moment and stay away from our loved ones for long periods of time.

The one thing besides social distancing that can help us get through with milder symptoms is vaccines.

Around 61 percent of the world’s population have received at least one dose of a vaccine but there are stark gaps between vaccination programmes in different countries.

The Omicron variant is reportedly circumventing the immune system so even the people with the strongest immune systems can contract it easily. Especially if they are not vaccinated.

And of course sportsmen too – like Novak Djokovic.

For Djokovic, his body is his temple. His diet and exercise are extremely important for him. This is no surprise as it is, alongside his mental strength, a key to his success on the court.

But Djokovic reportedly has never had a vaccine and says his health matters are private.

While his privacy should be respected, his recalcitrance should be called out too. Djokovic should know that the world where we live has changed dramatically ever since the pandemic was declared. And revealing your vaccination status does matter in light of the collective public health. Unfortunately, this whole episode has revealed a rather irksome side of Djokovic too.

As one of the biggest tennis players of all time and one of the most famous people in the world, he is constantly surrounded by people which makes his decision even more questionable. Especially in the Balkans where I come from.

In the Balkans, the poor region of the EU where countries have one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the continent, governments struggle to convince people that vaccines can actually save their lives.

People, who for decades lived through horrible communist regimes like the one of Nicolae Ceausescu in Romania, are still wary of their governments. They find it hard to believe their rulers even about the daily updates on Covid-19.