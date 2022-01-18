The European Union’s foreign policy chief has said Sudan’s military rulers have shown an unwillingness to negotiate a peaceful settlement to the country's ongoing crisis.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that repeated calls for Sudanese authorities to refrain from violence against protesters “have fallen on deaf ears.”

His statement comes a day after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the capital, killing at least seven people.

Borrell said the ongoing crackdown, including violence against civilians and the detention of activists and journalists, has put Sudan on “a dangerous path away from peace and stability.”

He urged the military authorities to de-escalate tensions, saying, “avoiding further loss of life is of the essence.”

The crackdown, Borrell said, also risks derailing UN efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis that has worsened with the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this month.

Investigating the killings

There was no immediate comment from Khartoum to EU's condemnation.

However, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of the ruling sovereign council, ordered the formation of a fact-finding commission to investigate the killings, the council said.