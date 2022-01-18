When the man who held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, her lawyer said she would condemn the man's actions.

Siddiqui is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2010 for attempting to shoot US military officers while being detained in Afghanistan in 2008.

Siddiqui appeared on the FBI's list of most-wanted terrorists but was never convicted of terrorism.

The attack on the synagogue has since put Siddiqui in the centre of at least three high-profile hostage-taking incidents.

In 2012, reports indicate that a group of US national security officials received an offer from the Pakistani government that if Siddiqui were released, Islamabad would secure the release of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, missing since 2009.

He was thought to be held in Pakistan by Taliban forces.

President Barack Obama's national security advisors rejected the offer as it violated their policy of negotiating with armed groups.

In 2013, the Daesh armed group also demanded the release of Siddiqui in exchange for 26-year-old American woman Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped while doing humanitarian work in Syria in 2013.

The group also demanded a $6.6-million ransom.

Daesh proposed another swap of an American journalist James Foley for Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who attended MIT and received a PhD from Brandeis University, in 2014.

Their proposal also included an end to US airstrikes in Iraq and an exorbitant ransom. Those demands were not fulfilled, after which Foley was killed.

Although US officials never considered swapping Siddiqui, she has been a bargaining chip for armed groups and extremists who have made her release a condition for freeing a number of American prisoners.

“Militants who use such causes don't care about the person who has been incarcerated. They're just using it as a lightning rod to attract certain attention by saying what we are doing is justified because this is what they have done in Aafia Siddiqui’s case,” Tallha Abdulrazaq, a researcher at the University of Exeter’s Strategy and Security Institute, told TRT World.