On January 10, Zahid Khan Shakil, a small-time businessman in the Basabo area of Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, had an unexpected guest. A sub-inspector from the local police station came to his house and asked him to visit the station late in the afternoon. They wanted to question Shakil about his missing brother.

The irony was not lost on Shakil. Eight years ago, his brother, Mahbub Hasan Sujon, a member of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was abducted by the same police force on December 8, 2013—as chronicled in a detailed report by the US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW). Sujon has since remained untraced.

Sujon is one of around 600 people—including opposition leaders, activists, journalists and businessmen—who have been subjected to “enforced disappearance” since incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took office in 2009. Local and international rights organisations, as well as the media, pointed out—with detailed evidence—the involvement of Bangladeshi law enforcers and security agencies in these abductions and secret detentions.

“In all these years, the police showed zero interest in finding my brother. We knocked on the door of every law enforcement agency and asked them repeatedly to find my brother. Now all of a sudden, they wanted to talk about him,” Shakil tells TRT World.

Shakil went to the police station as requested and, after answering what seemed to him like hours of “mundane queries”, he was asked to accompany a police officer back home to get a statement signed by his father, Abdul Jalil Khan.

“I took the police officer to my home that night and woke up my father,” Shakil says. “After reading (the document), my father politely refused to sign the statement as it gave some distorted information about my missing brother— ‘I made a general diary entry on December 11, 2013 after concealing information in it. I also provided misleading information about my son going missing’ …”

Shakil says that the statement drafted by the police was a blatant lie: “Since my father neither concealed any information nor provided any misleading information in the general diary with the police. The truth is, eight years ago, the local police station didn’t even allow my father to mention in the diary entry that armed men had whisked my brother away in a car.”

After Khan refused to sign the statement, the police officer started to show threatening behaviour. “The officer made a phone call and within half an hour, seven to eight more policemen came to our house. We have children in the house and they got very scared as the police officers tried to intimidate us. My father, however, didn’t sign and they went away after a senior politician from BNP intervened,” Shakil adds.

This effort to coerce a family into signing a statement, which seemingly deflects blame from the law enforcers for an enforced disappearance, is not an isolated instance. In the last two weeks or so, at least 10 families whose members were reportedly abducted by law enforcers, received sudden visits by officers from local police stations.

The officers are putting pressure on the families of disappeared men, whose cases have been taken up by the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID), to sign statements denying that they were picked up by law enforcement authorities.

An action triggered by global pressure

Prominent Bangladeshi human rights activist A.S.M. Nasiruddin Elan says that the police pressure on victims’ families didn’t happen overnight. “It is linked to the recent global pressures faced by the Bangladeshi law enforcers and security agencies,” Elan tells TRT World.

On December 10 last year, the US imposed human rights-related sanctions on Bangladesh’s elite police force—the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)—and seven of its current and former officials, accusing them of being involved in hundreds of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings since 2009.